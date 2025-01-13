Jimmy Butler is still trying to get traded, and apparently, his distaste for the Miami Heat started way before this season. Butler and Heat had been successful over the past few years, and it was because of the chemistry and comradery that the group had playing together. That all changed when Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent left the past two years, which shaped the way Butler viewed the team.

One of the toughest pills to swallow for Butler was the departure of Strus, according to Marc Stein.

“Butler is said to have viewed Strus as a brother — someone who could match the All-Star's sarcastic (some call it abrasive) sense of humor,” Stein wrote. “They hatched a celebrated handshake routine, featured often in Instagram posts and punctuated by the players flipping each other off with shared tongue-in-cheek zeal. Several people who knew that edition of the Heat well cited Strus as an instrumental figure in keeping Butler steady within the greater team dynamic.”

Strus was a key factor for the Heat making it to the NBA Finals in 2023 and served as a quality three-point shooter for the team. Martin and Vincent also played big roles in the Heat's success that season, and they never were really able to replace their production. Now the Heat look like they're going to suffer the same fate with Butler if they're not able to get anything of good value in return for him if he's traded.

Heat still can't find trade for Jimmy Butler

As Jimmy Butler's seven-game suspension is almost coming to a close, it'll be interesting to see what happens moving forward if they can't find a trade for him. Butler let it be known that he would like to be traded from the Heat and he doesn't have joy playing for the team, but there doesn't seem to be anyone willing to take him.

The one team that has stayed consistent through this process with their interest in Butler is the Phoenix Suns, the problem is that Bradley Beal would have to be in any deal for him. That's a problem because Beal has a no-trade clause, and he can decide if the trade goes through or not.

Beal was recently moved to the bench but has been playing well in the role, and if the Suns keep winning, there may not be any urgency for them to make a move.