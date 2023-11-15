President of basketball operations Daryl Morey shined light on why the Sixers will likely not trade for Bulls star Zach Lavine.

Zach Lavine's name has been swirling in NBA rumors after the Chicago Bulls reportedly became open to trade discussions. The Bulls are barely staying afloat in the competitive Eastern Conference. Another team from the East, the Philadelphia 76ers, has been linked to Lavine. However, Daryl Morey implied the team is unlikely to trade for the offensive-minded guard.

Zach Lavine does not fit the Sixers' greatest needs

Morey appeared on the Rights to Rickey Sanchez podcast to set the record straight on what Philly is looking for. Lavine does not fit the description as well as other trade prospects.

“I would say first off, [our trade candidates] need to be pretty solid on both ends…As you get into the playoffs, it gets very hard for your top guys to be elite one way,” Morey said, per Marc Stein.

The president of basketball operations continued, “The other thing we would probably need them to have is a bit of playmaking, sort of connector, ball-movement aspects. We are a little short on that and it becomes more important in the playoffs as well.”

Philly wants a two-way player who can be a reliable playmaker. Zach Lavine is a superb offensive talent, but his defense is not at the same level. In addition, Lavine can generate ball movement, but he is more suited to be a primary scorer.

The Sixers' needs make sense after the team lost James Harden's elite passing ability. Tyrese Maxey has helped bridge the gap with his tremendous play. However, as Daryl Morey stated, Philly will likely continue to scour the market to find a talent that meshes better than Lavine.