A recent report suggests that the Chicago Bulls may not trade Alex Caruso prior to the deadline despite their 2023-24 season struggles

The Chicago Bulls are already one of the most discussed teams in NBA trade rumors and the 2023-24 season is still fairly young. Chicago is underperforming, and their intriguing roster is reportedly drawing trade interest. Players such as Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso have been mentioned in rumors.

Recent drama involving LaVine has many people around the NBA world believing that the Bulls will make him available for a potential trade. Although Caruso is expected to be another popular trade candidate, a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein suggests that there is a chance Chicago will keep him through the 2023-24 campaign.

“There are likewise no firm indications yet in circulation that the two-way Bull who would surely generate lots of interest leaguewide — Alex Caruso — will be made available between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Caruso is in the third season of a four-year, $37 million deal,” Stein reported via marcstein.substack.com.

Will the Bulls trade Alex Caruso?

Caruso's contract is interesting. Teams would probably be intrigued even if he was in the final year of his deal. The extra year in the contract only makes a possible trade more enticing though.

Alex Caruso isn't an offensive star. He is currently averaging 7.8 points per game across 23.6 minutes per contest. Caruso has been efficient though.

He's also a quality defensive player capable of causing havoc and guarding stars. Defensive-hungry teams will inquire about Caruso prior to the trade deadline, as his ability to contain scorers is a key attribute without question.

In the end, the Bulls likely won't make a final decision on Caruso's trade availability until closer to the deadline. Chicago will closely monitor the situation for now.

The same can be said for Zach LaVine, and other potential trade candidates. Perhaps Chicago will shock the NBA world and turn their season around. If they continue to struggle though, then the Bulls will be sellers at the trade deadline, and they will receive no shortage of interest from contenders.