The New York Knicks failed to actually trade for OG Anunoby last winter because the Raptors refused to seriously negotiate.

The New York Knicks have been linked to many players over the last couple of years in trade rumors. One of them in 2022-23 was Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby, who was being pursued by several different organizations.

However, the Raps decided to keep him, even though Anunoby is playing on an expiring deal, just like his two teammates Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. So, why didn't the Knicks get closer to acquiring the two-way standout? It appears Toronto snubbed them.

Via Fred Katz of The Athletic:

“The Knicks made a play for Anunoby last winter, league sources said, but Toronto never engaged in serious discussions to trade away the two-way stud. Anunoby made his first-ever NBA All-Defense team in 2022-23 and should be headed for another in 2023-24 if he keeps up this level of play.”

With the Raptors going in no clear direction, perhaps the Knicks could re-engage in talks with their Atlantic Division counterparts. Anunoby is a solid player who truly shines on both ends. In 2022-23, he averaged 16.8 points, five rebounds, and two assists per night while shooting nearly 40% from three-point land.

This season, his numbers are down a tad with 15.1 points, but he's still an impact player for the Raptors. Although the Knicks rotation is loaded right now, another wing who can buy into Tom Thibodeau's philosophy wouldn't be a bad addition.

New York is off to a respectable start, sitting at 12-8. But, it's hard to imagine this team coming out of the Eastern Conference without acquiring a legitimate star to pair with Jalen Brunson and Co.