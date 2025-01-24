The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves at a crossroads as the February 6 trade deadline looms, with mounting injuries and a disappointing season record prompting speculation about their approach to the market.

Joel Embiid, the former MVP and cornerstone of the franchise, has played just 13 games this season and is currently sidelined with left knee injury management. He will miss his 10th consecutive game Friday when the 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Injuries have also plagued key players like Tyrese Maxey and offseason acquisition Paul George, contributing to the team’s struggles.

76ers’ losing streak and Joel Embiid’s absence spark trade deadline speculation

Philadelphia entered the season with high expectations following the blockbuster signing of George. However, the 76ers are currently on a seven-game losing streak, sitting at 15-27 and holding the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. They remain 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot, leaving their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

NBA insider Brett Siegel has reported that discussions around the league suggest the 76ers may consider becoming sellers at the deadline. Players such as Kelly Oubre Jr., Caleb Martin, and KJ Martin have reportedly drawn interest from other teams.

“Plenty of teams would have serious interest in Caleb [Martin] if the 76ers are willing to move him,” Siegel said.

Martin, currently in the first year of a four-year deal worth $35 million, is earning $8.1 million this season. His contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $9.3 million. This season, Martin is averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range.

The 76ers’ decision at the trade deadline could depend on their outlook for Joel Embiid’s return and the team’s ability to reverse its current trajectory. Embiid’s prolonged absence has left a significant void on both ends of the floor, and with George and Maxey also struggling to stay healthy, Philadelphia may opt to retool for future seasons.

As the trade deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the 76ers’ front office to determine whether they will make moves to salvage their season or shift focus toward rebuilding. The coming weeks could shape the team’s long-term direction amid one of their most challenging stretches in recent years.