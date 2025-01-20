The Charlotte Hornets have fallen out of contention for a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference this year, in part thanks to injuries to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller and in part thanks to a roster that has been inconsistent for most of the season. After a fairly competitive start to the season, the Hornets are now down to just 10-28 on the season and are 5.5 games out of a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Asa. result, the Hornets have started to offload some of their key players as they look for expiring contracts and draft capital to continue rebuilding. That process got started when the Hornets traded center Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns for a collection of assets.

One of the players that the Hornets got back in the deal is wing Josh Okogie, a defensive ace who doesn't provide a ton of production on the offensive end. However, teams would still like Okogie's services on defense and the Hornets may be willing to move him again, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Charlotte, mind you, might have another move planned with Okogie before the deadline to expand on its Richards return,” Stein wrote.

Okogie is an interesting fit for a playoff team because he is an inexpensive option on the wing who provides a crucial service that many teams are seeking. His ability to guard the perimeter is very valuable and could be a big boost to a team on the defensive end. However, he has become a complete liability on the offensive end of the floor, making it very hard to play him in a playoff series. For that reason, it's understandable why contenders around the league would be hesitant to bring Okogie in.

Despite his limitations, Okogie has a chance to provide great depth on the wing to a team in need of help at that position during the regular season, even if it may be tough to find a spot for him in the playoff rotation. The Hornets will be on the hunt for more draft picks, and Okogie could be a valuable trade chip for them.