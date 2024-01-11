The Sacramento Kings reportedly may not share mutual interest with Zach LaVine in a trade as rumors swirl.

Zach LaVine has been mentioned in many trade rumors this season. The Chicago Bulls have had a mediocre season at best and LaVine is an intriguing trade candidate. However, one team LaVine reportedly has interest in joining doesn't seem to feel the same way, according to Matt Moore of actionnetwork.com.

“The Kings are among the teams LaVine's camp would embrace a trade to, but so far, the Kings haven't shown interest in a move for the former All-Star,” Moore wrote.

The Kings are interested in adding ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and the Bulls could be open to a deal with Sacramento. Moore's report suggests that the Kings may not be interested in Zach LaVine, however. Or, it is possible that Sacramento does have interest in the Bulls star but they simply have yet to engage in trade talks with Chicago.

Sacramento features a talented roster already, but competing in the Western Conference will be a challenge. The Kings reached the playoffs a season ago and are looking to make a deeper run during the 2023-24 campaign. As a result, trading for a star would make sense for them.

It remains to be seen if they view LaVine as a star who can help them this season.

Zach LaVine's 2023-24 season as trade rumors swirl

LaVine, 28, is averaging 20.3 points per game on 44.6 percent field goal and 34 percent three-point shooting across 21 games played. He is also recording 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

LaVine made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He is still a good player, although his production has declined this season. Nevertheless, many teams would love to have a player like LaVine on the roster, but the Bulls are going to ask for an eye-opening return in trade talks.

Zach LaVine will continue to be among the most discussed trade candidates ahead of the deadline.