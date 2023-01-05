By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls have continued their Jekyll and Hyde-esque run in recent weeks. They play extremely well on some nights, even defeating the red-hot Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night to halt their 12-game winning streak despite Zach LaVine’s shooting struggles. But when they implode, they implode hard.

Thus, there still lies the potential for the Bulls to become sellers with the trade deadline approaching. And it seems as if no Bulls star has drawn more interest on the trade market than Zach LaVine.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, should the Bulls make LaVine available in a trade, rival executives expect the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat to be in hot pursuit of the 27-year old guard.

The next few weeks will be crucial in determining the Bulls’ willingness to blow it up. After all, their most recent win against the Nets has pushed them to the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings, good for a play-in berth if the season ended today. The Bulls definitely have the firepower to keep up with the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in the “race” for the final two play-in spots.

But if worse comes to worst, expect a bidding war between the Knicks, Lakers, Mavs, and Heat to ensue for Zach LaVine. After a slow start to the season following knee problems, LaVine has played better in recent weeks, his performance against the Nets notwithstanding.

The arrival of DeMar DeRozan has certainly taken away some touches from LaVine, but the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion possesses the necessary skillset to be an elite complementary piece to a more heliocentric star.