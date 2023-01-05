By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets entered their Wednesday night contest against the Chicago Bulls as the hottest team in the NBA, having won 12 straight games. However, all good things come to an end. Despite being on the road, the Bulls led against the Nets for much of the way en route to a 121-112 victory. In fact, the Nets’ only lead of the contest came at 2-0 when Kyrie Irving opened up the scoring tally.

Nonetheless, Kevin Durant knows that every game is a learning experience. And there may not be a better (albeit painful) way of learning than losing, to a team below .500 no less. After the game, Durant pointed out what the Nets could improve upon as they try to cement themselves further as true title contenders.

“In some of our coverages, we were playing catch-up a bit. Against this team, when you got three elite scorers from all angles of the floor, you got to do your work early and you just got to be there on the catch. So I just felt like, a lot of times, we chasing a bit. And that was just consistent throughout the game, playing from behind,” Durant said, per YES Network.

Chicago definitely needed every single contribution to combat yet another marvelous effort from Kevin Durant, who had 44 points on 15-22 shooting from the field despite the loss. The Bulls offense was just humming all night long despite DeMar DeRozan’s uncharacteristic 8-20 night. The Bulls shot 53.2 percent from the field as a team, and even unsung third-year forward Patrick Williams, tallied the best game of his season with a 22-point effort.

KD and the Nets will look to start another winning streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans without Zion Williamson on Friday night.