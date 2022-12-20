By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls are imploding. Their struggles have led to tension amongst their players. A recent report stated that Bulls players got into a “blow up” at halftime in their recent 150-126 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Joe Cowley.

Cowley reported that the blow up caused Bulls coaches to go back into the locker room while speaking outside. It was also the second time it reportedly occurred. K.C. Johnson confirmed Cowley’s report and added that Zach LaVine was a source of frustration.

“Sources said multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified,” Johnson shared on Twitter.

Zach LaVine recently responded to rumors of tension with the Bulls and teammate DeMar DeRozan.

“I think everybody goes through ups and downs, just like every team does,” LaVine said. “Obviously if we’re not winning games, not everybody’s going to be happy. It’s not going to look as good as it was before. It’s all glitter and show when you’re winning games. But when you’re losing games and you’re trying to do the same things it’s turmoil.”

Trade rumors have swirled around the Bulls’ core of star players, including DeRozan and LaVine, amid their 2022-2023 struggles. Chicago would prefer to keep their roster intact, but between losing and tension a trade may occur at some point.

For now, the Bulls will attempt to right the ship and move past their drama. But it’s difficult to imagine the situation improving if they don’t start winning games sooner rather than later.