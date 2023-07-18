NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has come and gone, leaving basketball fans across the world wondering which rookie performers will be the best of the best. Obviously Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson enter the season with a lot of hype given that they were the top three picks in this year's draft, but so many rookies put together great performances this summer.

However, Summer League is not necessarily about the incoming rookie class, as plenty of experienced talent looking to earn themselves deals in the NBA participate in the league's showcase each and every offseason.

There have been various players through the years that have earned themselves two-way contracts and guaranteed contracts from their play in Las Vegas Summer League and we should expect the same to occur heading towards the start of training camp in September.

Several players who have been playing professionally for a couple of years left their mark at Summer League and now, these five players in particular have a chance to earn themselves a real contract in the NBA for the 2023-24 season.

Sam Merrill – Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended up winning the 2023 NBA Summer League championship and Sam Merrill was a big reason why they ended up finding so much success with a perfect 6-0 record. The last pick of the draft in 2020, Merrill began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks, only to then play for the Memphis Grizzlies and most recently the Cavaliers. Spending a lot of time in the G League the last couple of seasons, Merrill has really started to prove his worth as a three-point shooting weapon.

In Las Vegas, Merrill was arguably the best perimeter shooting threat on the floor, as he made a total of 25 threes, the most out of anyone in Summer League, and he shot 44.6 percent from three-point range. He made at least three perimeter shots in every single game he played in for the Cavs this summer and while he does have a non-guaranteed contract right now, Merrill definitely deserves to have a guaranteed deal for the 2023-24 season.

Every team in the league is always looking for high-level perimeter threats and showing how fast he could get his shot off in Summer League, there is no doubt that Merrill could be a key bench contributor right now in the NBA. If the Cavaliers waive him, which does seem unlikely after his recent play, the 27-year-old sharpshooter will draw interest from several other franchises.

Javon Freeman-Liberty – Chicago Bulls

A standout at Valparaiso and DePaul during his college career, Javon Freeman-Liberty ended up going undrafted last year. Signing an exhibit-10 training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the start of last season, Freeman-Liberty spent the year in the G League with the Windy City Bulls. He played well there and was able to prove that he could score against bigger, stronger defenders, earing him an invite to Las Vegas.

Scoring against hard-nosed defenders was once again the case in Summer League for the Bulls, as Freeman-Liberty emerged early on as the team's go-to scoring option. He averaged 21.2 points per game, the eighth-best average out of any player in Las Vegas, and the Bulls guard scored below 18 points just once. He also shot 46.2 percent from long-range, proving that he has an all-around offensive game.

Chicago has a clear need for backcourt talent right now and while it is unlikely this kind of production would occur at the NBA level, Freeman-Liberty could absolutely contribute on a two-way contract. Carlik Jones found success going from a G League guy to earning a spot on the Bulls' roster last season and now Freeman-Liberty will look to do the same.

Michael Devoe – Portland Trail Blazers

After not being drafted last offseason, Michael Devoe spent this past year in the G League with the Ontario Clippers. While he did not impressive during his first professional season, Devoe stood out on a Portland Trail Blazers Summer League roster that featured the likes of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray.

Henderson going down with a shoulder injury in the team's first game really opened up the door for Devoe to show what he could do and he did just that, averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 64.7 percent from three-point range in the four games he played with the Blazers. He was efficient from the floor and rarely missed out on the perimeter, which is why it would be shocking if Devoe did not earn himself a two-way contract for the upcoming season.

Still just 23, Devoe has room to grow and could really turn into a solid backup point guard in this league should he get the right training and instruction. For a team like the Blazers, he could prove to be useful during the 2023-24 season should they move on from superstar Damian Lillard.

Hunter Hale – Phoenix Suns

Nobody probably knows who Hunter Hale is, but that is alright because that's what Summer League is for! Playing his college ball at Central Michigan, Grand Valley State and Winthrop, Hale went undrafted in 2020 and ended up going overseas to begin his professional career. Hale began his journey in New Zealand and most recently finished up playing for Borac Cacak in Serbia.

Finding success as a scorer outside of America, Hale was offered the chance to play for the Phoenix Suns in Summer League this year and he made the most of his opportunity, averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game while shooting 12-23 from three-point range, nearly 52 percent. Much like Merrill, Hale was one of the best perimeter shooting threats in Las Vegas the last couple of weeks, which is why he definitely raised some eyebrows.

By no means is he a guy who can sign a contract in the NBA and immediately contribute the way he did during Summer League, but shooters shoot and that skill does not disappear. The Suns are deep into tax territory and will not have the opportunity to sign any big names who become available during the 2023-24 season. Having players on two-way contracts who can fill some needs when injuries or wear and tear occur will be vital, which is why keeping Hale around would be advantageous to Phoenix.

Xavier Moon – Los Angeles Clippers

Rookie forward Kobe Brown had himself a terrific showing in Summer League, but Xavier Moon ended up being the Los Angeles Clippers' best player. After beginning his professional career overseas, Moon has spent time the last couple of seasons with the Clippers in both the NBA and G League. Signing a two-way contract with Los Angeles this past March, Moon did play in a total of four games during the 2022-23 season.

Featured on the Clippers' Summer League team this offseason, Moon continued to stick out, averaging a team-high 19.6 points per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 57.7 percent from three-point range. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Already deciding to keep 2022 second-round pick Moussa Diabate on a two-way deal, it would not be surprising for the Clippers to do the same with Moon, as they have kept him around the last two seasons. He knows how this organization operates and those on the Clippers' roster already know him, which is why giving Moon another two-way contract seems like the most plausible outcome for Los Angeles coming out of Summer League.