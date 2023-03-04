While NBA players turn heads with their game-winning moves, some turn heads after changing their names. A change in NBA name is quite rare. However, they do happen as long as one legally does it. Some NBA players change their name due to a personal choice, a change in religion, or simply just trying to send a message globally. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 most notable player name changes in NBA history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is widely praised for being one of the best scorers in NBA history.

But before he became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, he was Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. Based on reports, “Lew” was inspired by Malcolm X, who converted to Islam. As a result, “Lew” followed suit, per sportscasting.com.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rouf: Chris Jackson

Like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mahmoud Abdul-Rouf also changed his name due to his conversion to Islam. Formerly known as Chris Jackson, Abdul-Rouf was inspired by the Autobiography of Malcolm X. This also led to his interest in reading the Qur’an.

As a solid NBA player for the Nuggets, Abdul-Rouf was also an activist who stood by his principles and spoke out against issues. Unfortunately, this played a role in ending his NBA career, especially after refusing to stand for the National Anthem.

Tariq Abdul-Wahad: Olivier Saint-Jean

Inspired by college roommates, it wouldn’t be long before Olivier Saint-Jean shifted to Islam as his religious belief. As a result, he changed his name to Tariq Abdul-Wahad. Abdul-Wahad claimed that his Islamic faith has turned him into a better person, as it also serves as a foundation to lean on when life throws obstacles in his way.

Abdul-Wahad became the first ever French NBA player after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 11th overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. He would go on to play in the NBA for six seasons.

Bison Dele: Brian Williams

Brian Williams played a huge role helping contain Karl Malone, enroute to a Bulls championship in 1997. After winning his first and only NBA championship, Williams followed it up with a stellar season for the Pistons while also earning a lucrative contract.

In 1998, Williams decided to change his name to Bison Dele. According to sources, the name change is a nod to his Cherokee and African lineage.

Hakeem Olajuwon: Akeem Olajuwon

Regarded as one of the most dominant centers to play in the NBA, Hakeem Olajuwon had a first name of Akeem when he arrived in the United States. After settling down in the NBA and carving out a string of All-Star seasons, Olajuwon decided to change his name from “Akeem” to “Hakeem”.

According to the Hall of Fame big man, the word “Hakeem” meant a wiseman or a doctor in Arabic, per deseret.com. Years later after the name change, Olajuwon would go on to win back-to-back championships with the Rockets.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Henry Walker: Bill Walker

There’s no question that Henry Walker can shoot the lights out. The three-point specialist used to go by the name of Bill Walker. However, Walker wanted to be viewed as a more matured individual. As a result, the NBA veteran made his first name “Henry”.

If anything, the name change may have helped as after showcasing his chops in the developmental league, Walker earned a ticket to return to the NBA. He was signed by the Miami Heat on a 10-day contract and appeared in 24 games.

Jeff Ayres: Jeff Pendergraph

A lot of NBA fans may recognize Jeff Pendergraph after suiting up for the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers. But in 2013, Jeff Pendergraph changed his last name to “Ayres”when he suited up for the San Antonio Spurs.

Based on reports, Ayres made the personal decision to change his last name to match it to his biological father’s, per CBS Sports. His last name of Pendergraph was taken after his stepfather. But given that he no longer keeps in touch with his stepfather and started to connect with his biological father, it’s only fitting for him to make the name change.

World B. Free: Lloyd Bernard Free

Free carved out a solid NBA career with averages of 20.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game. He also made one All-Star game appearance. Although it may initially seem like a message to the world, Free claims it to be different.

According to sources, Free carved out a nickname of “World” while growing up in Brooklyn. His friends called him as such because of his ability to hit shots from anywhere on the court. As a result, he changed his first name from Lloyd to World.

Enes Kanter Freedom: Enes Kanter

NBA fans knew Enes Kanter as a solid center on the basketball court. However, he’s also a vocal activist off the court. In the past, he has criticized various nations such as China and his home country Turkey. As a result, the NBA center has been wanted for defamation and terrorism by the Turkish government.

Since then, Enes Kanter became a naturalized U.S. citizen and changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom. Unfortunately, his political stances seemed to have played a hand in his dwindling NBA career.

Metta Sandiford-Artest & Metta World Peace: Ron Artest

Ron Artest was one of the notorious players during his time, especially after playing a key role in the Malice at the Palace brawl. In 2011, the NBA champion decided to make a name change to Metta World Peace. Although the Buddhist name of “Metta” implied loving kindness and with the addition of World Peace speaking volumes, the former Laker did otherwise by elbowing James Harden in the face.

While other NBA players changed their name once, Artest did it twice. In 2020, it was revealed that he’s now called Metta Sandiford-Artest, per Yahoo! Sports. The NBA champion retained the name of “Metta” and then combined his current wife’s and his last name together to form Metta Saniford-Artest.