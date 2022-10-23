NBA Twitter mocks LeBron James, Lakers for choke job to drop 0-3

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost another close one, this time against the Portland Trail Blazers, to add more misery in what has been a disappointing start to the season. Even worse, the whole NBA Twitterverse continues to mock them after they dropped to 0-3 without any positive sign of a potential turnaround.

The Lakers-Blazers game went down the line, with the Purple and Gold even ahead 102-101 with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. However, a botched Russell Westbrook jumper–which was really a bad decision considering the time and the situation–started a downward spiral for LA. Damian Lillard eventually hit a clutch triple to give Portland the lead, and while LeBron was able to tie things up at 104-104, Jerami Grant sealed the deal with a game-winner.

After the defeat, fans quickly took to Twitter to poke fun and criticize Westbrook. A lot of people repeated their demand for the Lakers to trade the former NBA MVP, especially since it’s clear to them that the experiment has failed.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK WITH THE GAME ON THE LINE pic.twitter.com/hZYqhr8JVA — 🟣🟡🏀 ( 0-3 ) (@LONGLIVEKO8E) October 23, 2022

The Lakers have a healthy Bron/AD and a fun/frisky defensive squad… but none of that matters when you're 0-3 and Russell Westbrook is still closing basketball games. What an atrocious loss. — Brian? (@RunTheJules) October 23, 2022

DEAR ROB PELINKA, IT’S TIME TO GIVE UP THOSE 2 FIRST ROUND PICKS. RUSSELL WESTBROOK HAS GOT TO GO! pic.twitter.com/3sPD2pDIce — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) October 23, 2022

Russell Westbrook coming into the lakers Facility after trying a mid range pull up with 30 seconds on the shot clock pic.twitter.com/X8mSrKYtUj — John (@iam_johnw) October 23, 2022

While Russell Westbrook is being used as the scapegoat for the defeat, though, he is far from the only culprit in the Lakers’ loss to the Blazers. The team’s 3-point woes extended in the contest, and some couldn’t help but point out that they are just really bad when it comes to shooting from long distance–be it with or without Russ.

Lakers gotta be shooting like 10% from 3 this season lmaoooo https://t.co/64R0ikIpFx — Lay-Z (@iFront4DaNet) October 23, 2022

LeBron James and the Lakers really need a catalyst right now since it’s clear their current roster is not working. Many are also losing hope that it will ever work. It remains to be seen what will push Rob Pelinka and co. to make some moves, but as they continue to wait, there is a risk for them to continue falling into a deeper hole that might be hard to get out of.