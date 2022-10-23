fbpx
NBA

NBA Twitter mocks LeBron James, Lakers for choke job to drop 0-3

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost another close one, this time against the Portland Trail Blazers, to add more misery in what has been a disappointing start to the season. Even worse, the whole NBA Twitterverse continues to mock them after they dropped to 0-3 without any positive sign of a potential turnaround.

The Lakers-Blazers game went down the line, with the Purple and Gold even ahead 102-101 with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. However, a botched Russell Westbrook jumper–which was really a bad decision considering the time and the situation–started a downward spiral for LA. Damian Lillard eventually hit a clutch triple to give Portland the lead, and while LeBron was able to tie things up at 104-104, Jerami Grant sealed the deal with a game-winner.

After the defeat, fans quickly took to Twitter to poke fun and criticize Westbrook. A lot of people repeated their demand for the Lakers to trade the former NBA MVP, especially since it’s clear to them that the experiment has failed.

While Russell Westbrook is being used as the scapegoat for the defeat, though, he is far from the only culprit in the Lakers’ loss to the Blazers. The team’s 3-point woes extended in the contest, and some couldn’t help but point out that they are just really bad when it comes to shooting from long distance–be it with or without Russ.

LeBron James and the Lakers really need a catalyst right now since it’s clear their current roster is not working. Many are also losing hope that it will ever work. It remains to be seen what will push Rob Pelinka and co. to make some moves, but as they continue to wait, there is a risk for them to continue falling into a deeper hole that might be hard to get out of.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
