The Chicago Bulls received tough news regarding the hamstring injury that star guard Josh Giddey suffered in a recent game.

Giddey sustained the injury during the Bulls' Dec. 29 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It took place in the second half as it ended his night after 18 minutes of action.

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania provided an update on the timeline for Giddey's recovery from the injury. Unfortunately for Chicago, the team will need to be without the guard's services for several weeks.

“Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has sustained a left hamstring strain and will miss at least a few weeks, sources tell ESPN. Tough injury blow as Giddey has averaged 19.2 points, 9 assists and 8.9 rebounds,” Charania wrote.

What lies ahead for Bulls after Josh Giddey's injury

It is brutal news for the Bulls to get about Josh Giddey. He has served as a floor general with his high-level playmaking abilities while improving his scoring ability.

Giddey has been progressing through his fifth season in the NBA, his second with the Bulls. He is achieving career highs in scoring, assists, rebounds, and even 3-point shooting so far.

The Bulls haven't been fruitful in their games without Giddey this season, going 0-2 in the games he missed prior to the hamstring injury. Last season, Chicago was 33-37 in the 70 games he played and 6-6 in the games he was absent.

Chicago has a 15-17 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game above the Atlanta Hawks and 1.5 games above the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by two games and Philadelphia 76ers by 2.5 games.

The Bulls will look to hold down the fort without Giddey's presence, being at home. They host the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. ET before starting the new year against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET and Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.