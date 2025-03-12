The Atlanta Hawks have started March with a 4-1 record, allowing them to rise past the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat for the 7-seed in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young has been the driving force behind Atlanta's success, averaging 24.5 points and 13.0 assists per game during the Hawks' five-game hot streak. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Young has appeared on the team's injury report in recent games.

In addition to dealing with right Achilles tendinitis, Young is currently listed as questionable to play against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night due to a left quad contusion. This is an injury the All-Star point guard has been battling as of late, and he missed the team's last game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks went on to win 132-123 without Young on the floor.

Before Wednesday night's home game against the Hornets, several Hawks players join Young on the injury report.

Hawks full injury report

Injuries have defined the Hawks during the 2024-25 season. While Young has been available almost all season, his current injury creates a small level of concern for Atlanta.

Young missed his first game since the All-Star break when the Hawks defeated the Sixers on Monday night, where Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher picked up the scoring load with 25 and 22 points, respectively. Without their star player, Terance Mann and Georges Niang also stepped up to combine for 37 points off the bench.

The good news for the Hawks is that this doesn't appear to be a serious issue for Young. Atlanta is being cautious since this is considered a soft tissue injury. If he feels good during shootaround and throughout the day on Wednesday, he will see his status upgraded before tip-off.

Young is one of seven players to appear on the Hawks' injury report, as Caris LeVert is also questionable for this matchup against Charlotte with a left middle finger sprain. LeVert also missed Monday night's win over Philadelphia.

Five other Hawks players appear on the injury report, two of which are out for the season. Kobe Bufkin, who underwent right shoulder surgery, and Jalen Johnson, who underwent left shoulder surgery, will be out until the 2025-26 season. Larry Nance Jr. may also miss the remainder of the season due to a right medial femoral condyle fracture.

Daeqwon Plowden and Jacob Toppin are the two other players listed as out for Wednesday night's game due to being with the College Park Skyhawks in the G League.

Regarding Young and his chances of playing against the Hornets, Atlanta will provide further details on his official status as the day progresses.

Hornets full injury report

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets will miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

Even so, Charlotte has fought hard in recent games, as they have won two straight over the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. This could have been a three-game win streak entering Wednesday night's game in Atlanta if the Hornets closed out the Cavs, a game they lost 118-117 after leading by nine points over the best team in the NBA.

Jusuf Nurkic is the only questionable player the Hornets have on their injury report due to a left shin contusion. The other six players will miss this matchup in Atlanta.

Brandon Miller underwent right wrist surgery, Grant Williams tore his ACL early in the season, and Tre Mann has been out indefinitely with a herniated disc. Josh Okogie, Tidjane Salaun, and KJ Simpson will also miss Wednesday night's game against the Hawks.

Despite being 16-48, the Hornets are still fighting and can pull off an upset on any given night. The Hawks will need to bring their best on Wednesday night, especially with Young's injury, if they are to come away with another win.