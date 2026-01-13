The Atlanta Hawks will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in LA. However, the Hawks have a lengthy injury report for the matchup. Kristaps Porzingis is among eight players listed on the NBA injury report for Tuesday's clash. So, is Porzingis playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Porzingis has been limited this season, as he has appeared in only 17 total games. Between injuries and an illness, it has been a long season for the forward. He is once again out on Tuesday, as Porzingis is dealing with left Achilles tendinitis.

The Hawks will enter play on Tuesday night with a 20-21 overall record. Atlanta is currently sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. As for the Lakers, Los Angeles is 23-14 and in fifth place in the Western Conference. It is worth noting that Tuesday's contest will represent the second of a back-to-back for the Lakers.

Tip-off for the Hawks and Lakers game is scheduled for 10:30 PM EST in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. As for the question of if Kristaps Porzingis is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is no.

Hawks' injury report vs. Lakers

Here is the Hawks' full injury report for Tuesday night's game vs. the Lakers.