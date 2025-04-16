Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks had a real bad time in their NBA Play-In Tournament showdown against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Not only did the Hawks get blown out, 120-95, but Young was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing the ball at referee James Williams and then playing keep away with referee Pat Fraher.

After the game, Williams spoke out about the ejection and said Young was “making a mockery of the game” with his antics, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

“Trae Young received his first unsportsmanlike technical foul for throwing the ball at a game official,” Williams told a pool reporter after the game. “He received his second unsportsmanlike technical foul for kicking the ball away and making a mockery of the game as we were attempting to shoot the free throw for the first technical foul, and by rule when the player receives two unsportsmanlike fouls, he's ejected from the game,”

Atlanta was down 22 points with just 4:47 left in the game at the time of the ejection, so Young was clearly frustrated with how things had played out. While the star point guard had 28 points to lead the Hawks, his brutal start to the game contributed to a big deficit they were never able to recover from. Atlanta did trim a 22-point first-half deficit to just three in the third quarter thanks in large part to Young, but then the wheels came off again as the score got ugly again.

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder noted after the game that Young said he needs to do a better job of keeping his composure. Atlanta will need a much-improved performance from Young and his teammates in the second play-in game, which will come Friday against either the Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat. Being on their home floor should help, but the Hawks had almost nothing going right against the Magic and have a lot to work on to avoid elimination.

That includes Trae Young keeping his cool and being a better leader.