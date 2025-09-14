The Atlanta Hawks will soon be ramping up for the upcoming season, but before then, they're still enjoying time outside of basketball. Trae Young is one of those players enjoying his summer, and he recently found a way to get his teammates involved in the fun. The Hawks' point guard recently sat down for an interview where he played a game and guessed his teammates from their kid pictures.

Young did good and got most of them right, and even used context clues for some of them, such Kristaps Porzingis, who was rocking braids in his baby picture but also had Latvia colors on.

Can Trae Young guess his Hawks teammate from the baby photo? 👶 Some of these throwbacks are TOUGH 😂 (via @MrNikkiG) pic.twitter.com/umX94z641S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The one player he didn't get correct was Zaccharie Risacher, whom he incorrectly guessed was Jalen Johnson.

“I knew it was one of them light skins. My fault, Zacch” Young said.

To finish the game, Young guessed his own picture.

Article Continues Below

“That's the other light skin, me,” Young said.

It's good that Young knows what his teammates look like, and he'll be seeing a lot of them this season as they plan on being an improved unit from last season. Some would say they had one of the better offseasons this summer after adding Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard. With the current state of the Eastern Conference, there's a good chance they could be a top-six seed this season.

The Hawks should also get improvements from Dyson Daniels and Risacher, two players who showed a lot of growth in their first season with the team. Jalen Johnson is also supposed to be healthy coming into the season, and the Hawks were trending upward last year before he suffered a season-ending injury.

All of this won't work without Young, and if he can continue to be the dynamic scorer and playmaker that he is, the Hawks could surprise some people this season.