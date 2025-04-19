Plenty of NBA players represent France, and Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher is no different. After France took Team USA to the Gold Medal game in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, it might've lit another fire in the rookie.

When asked about playing for France this summer, Risacher gave an intriguing response.

“Yeah, that’s something I want to do…The national team is different,” Risacher said via Caleb Johnson on X (formerly Twitter). “I have a lot of pride representing my country. The NBA is a dream, and playing for the national team is a dream too.”

Sometimes, you can have your cake and eat it, too. That's the case for the Hawks' rookie this summer. Plus, playing for the French team can help him tap back into those international roots.

The NBA has hybrid athletes and can rely on them too much. Meanwhile, the international game emphasizes more of the fundamental and team principles.

Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher is stoked to play for France

After he struggled at the beginning of his rookie season, Risacher had a nice turnaround. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

The numbers don't seem impressive, but he had an impressive second half of the season. About a week prior, Risacher went full Allen Iverson with a scoring feat. He finished with 38 points on 15-20 shooting from the field.

Going back to France would allow him to get a leg up on the competition. It can provide meaningful games, and learning how to play within a system, while being a main contributor.

Either way, the improvements from Game 1 to Game 82 are undeniable. Those nights will likely be a recurring theme throughout his career.

Possibly playing with, or against guys like Rudy Gobert, Nic Batum, Victor Wembanyama, and Evan Fournier can do wonders. They are all NBA players, with the two bigs being All-Stars and All-Defensive players.

Risacher might get a glimpse at how their games translate from France to the NBA so seamlessly.