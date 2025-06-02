Giannis Antetokounmpo is on every team's radar, and everyone is waiting to see if he will stay with the Milwaukee Bucks or request a trade. In the event that he requests a trade, there's a chance that some teams could put together a package to try and land him. One of those teams could be the Atlanta Hawks, who many want to pair Trae Young with Antetokounmpo and form a strong duo in the Eastern Conference.

Hall of Famer and former Hawk Dominique Wilkins seems like he likes the idea of the Hawks going after Antetokounmpo, and he was asked what he thought about that potential move.

“Man, that’s a blockbuster deal right there,” Wilkins said via ESports Insider. “Who wouldn’t want Giannis? I’d be lying if I said anything differently. Oh, man, it is a lot you’d have to give up to get a guy like that.

“If you can land a guy like that – someone who still has a lot left in the tank, since Giannis is not an old man by any stretch of the imagination – there’s not a team in the league who wouldn’t want him.”

Young and Antetokounmpo would be a nice duo, and they would work well off of each other. The only thing is how much the Hawks would have to give up to trade for him, and it definitely sounds like a lot.

Could the Hawks be interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Like Wilkins said, there's not a team in the league that wouldn't want him, but at the same time, it's going to take a lot to get him. The Hawks are building a young core that is built to last for the future, and there's no doubt they'd have to sacrifice some of those players to get Antetokounmpo.

Depending on what new general manager Onsi Saleh sees with the vision of the team could mean a lot for what the Hawks do this offseason. With two first-round picks, they could continue to develop their young players while still looking to compete and have a roster that's capable of making the playoffs.

On the other hand, you can make a move like trading for Antetokounmpo and guarantee being a top seed in the Eastern Conference for years to come. Young has mentioned throughout the years that he wants to win, and as the star player on the team, he'd want them to do anything to put them in the best position to do that.