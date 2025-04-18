The Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament for a chance to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. Trae Young is on the injury report for the Hawks with right Achilles tendinitis, something that he has been dealing with for most of the season. It doesn't seem like it's been bothering him as much, but it will be important for him to be as healthy as possible in this win-or-go-home situation.

Young has been leading the way for the Hawks in the second half of the season, and he's been in these play-in situations for the past few years, so he knows what it takes to get into the playoffs.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Heat

Young is listed as probable against the Heat, but there's no doubt he will be on the court for the Hawks as they try to advance to the playoffs. The Hawks had a chance to advance a few days ago, but lost to the Orlando Magic. Young was ejected late in the fourth quarter after picking up two technical fouls back-to-back.

After that game, Young owned up to being ejected and noted that he was trying to protect his teammates.

“I told him I was sticking up for the squad, and I'm not gonna let the refs frustrate me like that in our next game. I know we gotta win or go home next game and I'm gonna be ready,” Young said via Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Young knows that the Hawks have to lock in and play some of their best basketball if they want to win against the Heat, and they should be ready gametime. The Heat are coming off a big win against the Chicago Bulls to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they'll bring that momentum to Atlanta.

Hawks injury report

Outside of Young being probable, Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery), Clint Capela (left fourth metacarpal ligament sprain), Jalen Johnson (left shoulder surgery), and Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral condyle fracture) are listed as out.

Heat injury report

For the Heat, Alec Burks (lower back discomfort), Haywood Highsmith (left Achilles soreness), and Duncan Robinson (left sacroiliac joint dysfunction) are available.

Nikola Jovic (broken right hand), Pelle Larsson (right ankle sprain), and Kevin Love (return to competition reconditioning) are listed as questionable.