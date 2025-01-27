The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Houston Rockets at home on Monday night, but they could be missing two key players for the matchup. Derrick White and Al Horford are both listed as questionable.

According to the latest NBA injury report, White is dealing with a right shin contusion and Horford has a sprained left big toe. The other three Celtics on the injury report are there because they are with the G-League team.

White has started 44 of the Celtics' 46 contests so far this season. In 33.6 minutes of action per game, White is averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37% from 3-point range.

Horford has been a solid piece of the Celtics' depth this season, appearing in 36 games and starting 25. He has stepped up in Kristaps Porzingis' absence at times this season. Horford averages 26.8 minutes, 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range.

This is the second of two contests between the Celtics and Rockets this season. The other was a 109-86 win for the Celtics in Houston on Jan. 3. White led the Celtics in scoring with 23 points in that game, Horford did not play.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Could Celtics' depth be secret to success?

One of the biggest strengths for the Celtics this season has been their extensive amount of depth. They have many sources of scoring and don't have to rely on the same player to step up every night.

“It’s big,” Derrick White said via Zach Cox of the Boston Herald. “Every night, it could be somebody different, and I just think we each made big plays. Whatever the moment was, everybody just stepped up and made the play they needed to make. We’ve got a lot of talent, and it’s nice when we’re all clicking like that.”

White is one member of the Celtics who is capable of getting the job done. Kristaps Porzingis has been impressed with the season White has been able to put together.

“I mean, D-White is so good,” Porzingis told reporters. “Sometimes he just, maybe he lost a little bit of rhythm, which can happen. But I think (Saturday) we saw, a couple threes that he hit, it was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s D-White,’ when he’s in a rhythm. And it’s always good to see that. We’re a different beast when D-White gets going and starts hitting floaters, threes, these deep corner threes. He’s hit so many daggers for us, and that brings us to another level.”

White, Porzingis and the rest of the Celtics hope their depth is the key to winning back-to-back Championships. They are in a good position to accomplish that goal.