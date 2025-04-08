ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks on Tuesday . It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks clash at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday in a marquee Eastern Conference matchup. The Celtics (58-20), boasting the league’s best road record (32-7), aim to complete a season sweep of the Knicks (50-28). Jayson Tatum leads Boston with 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, while Derrick White and Jaylen Brown provide consistent scoring and defensive versatility. Boston’s elite three-point shooting (17.8 made threes per game) and stingy defense (107.8 points allowed per game) make them formidable opponents. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson (26.3 PPG) and Karl-Anthony Towns (24.4 PPG, 12.8 RPG), will lean on their strong home record (27-12) and rebounding edge to counter Boston’s firepower. With playoff positioning at stake, expect an intense battle between two top-tier teams.

Here are the Celtics-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Knicks Odds

Boston Celtics: -3 (-108)

Moneyline: -144

New York Knicks: +3 (-112)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Boston enters the matchup riding an eight-game road winning streak and boasts the league’s best road record at 32-7. Their offensive firepower, led by Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG) and Jaylen Brown (26.5 PPG), has been complemented by record-breaking three-point shooting, with the Celtics averaging an NBA-best 17.8 threes per game this season. Additionally, their defense ranks third in points allowed per game (107.8), giving them a balanced edge over the Knicks.

The Knicks, while dangerous with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson leading the charge, have struggled against elite teams recently, including a blowout loss to Cleveland last week. New York’s inconsistent perimeter defense and spacing issues—particularly with Julius Randle’s fit, make them vulnerable against Boston’s sharpshooting lineup. The Celtics’ ability to dominate both ends of the floor, paired with their strong bench contributions from Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, gives them a significant advantage. Expect Boston to dictate the pace and exploit mismatches to secure a convincing victory and cover the spread in this critical Eastern Conference showdown.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are well-equipped to win or cover the spread against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, thanks to their balanced roster and recent momentum. Jalen Brunson’s return from a 15-game absence bolsters the Knicks’ offense, as his leadership and playmaking (23.8 PPG, 6.2 APG) are critical in high-stakes matchups. Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant, averaging 27.5 points and 12 rebounds over his last five games, while Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby provide perimeter scoring and defensive versatility. The Knicks’ ability to shoot efficiently from deep (15-for-29 in their last game) will help them exploit Boston’s defensive rotations.

Additionally, the Knicks’ strong home record (27-12) and rebounding edge give them a competitive advantage. While Boston’s three-point shooting is elite, New York’s defense has shown it can disrupt high-powered offenses, as evidenced by their recent win over Atlanta. With Brunson back and the team healthy, the Knicks are primed to challenge Boston’s league-best road record. Expect a close contest where New York’s depth and physicality could help them at least cover the spread, if not secure an outright victory.

Final Celtics-Knicks Prediction & Pick

Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks promises to be a tightly contested battle, but the Celtics are favored to win and cover the spread. Boston enters the game riding an impressive eight-game road winning streak and boasts a league-best road record of 32-7. Their offensive firepower, led by Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG) and Jaylen Brown (26.5 PPG), combined with elite three-point shooting (17.8 made threes per game), makes them difficult to contain. Additionally, their defense ranks third in points allowed per game, providing a balanced attack that has consistently overwhelmed opponents.

While the Knicks have a strong home record (27-12) and Jalen Brunson’s return adds stability to their lineup, Boston’s ability to dominate on both ends of the floor gives them the edge. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a force for New York, averaging 27.5 points recently, but Boston’s defensive discipline should limit his impact. The Celtics’ depth and ability to execute in high-pressure situations make them likely to dictate the pace of play and exploit mismatches throughout the game. Expect Boston to secure a hard-fought victory while covering the spread in this critical Eastern Conference showdown.

Final Celtics-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -3 (-108), Over 223 (-110)