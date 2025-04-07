Jalen Brunson expected his conditioning to be slightly off but hoped his performance would improve. The New York Knicks secured a win in his return, which was the most important outcome for Brunson. The All-Star point guard scored 15 points in his first game since spraining his right ankle a month ago, leading the Knicks to a 112-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

“I don't want to say [my injury] was a silver lining, but whenever someone goes out, it's a collective team effort, and everyone steps up,” said the Knicks star guard in his post-game interview via ESPN's Chris Herring. “It gives everyone a chance to come together and get better.”

Brunson sat out 15 games after spraining his right ankle late in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. He fully participated in Friday's practice for the first time since the injury and received clearance to play on Sunday following a pregame workout at Madison Square Garden.

He finished 3 for 9 from the field in 34 minutes, but scored 10 points in the second half, including a crucial 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining.

“A lot of room for improvement on my end, obviously, but I’m surprised at the conditioning part. I thought that would be a lot worse. Everyone always talks about the physical part, about how you’re feeling and whatever, but mentally, it’s just trusting … your movements, trusting the way you play and everything, and not second-guessing yourself. That was the biggest adjustment, but I’m feeling a lot better,” Brunson continued.

Jalen Brunson still readjusting in his return with the Knicks

In the first half, Brunson deferred the spotlight to Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, who combined for 27 points while he shot 1-of-3 from the field. Brunson recorded three assists and went to the foul line four times but also committed three turnovers.

As the game progressed, flashes of the Brunson Knicks fans adore began to surface: he took a charge, converted a crucial and-one early in the third quarter, and his only successful three-pointer extended the Knicks' lead to double digits, essentially extinguishing the Suns' comeback hopes.

Brunson logged just over 34 minutes in his return, the lowest among the Knicks' starters. He also registered six assists, tying for the team lead with fellow returnee Cameron Payne.

Backup point guard Deuce McBride also made his return after an eight-game absence due to a groin injury, scoring eight points and helping the Knicks enter the final week of the regular season in solid health.

The Knicks went 9-6 without their captain, Brunson, and stayed in third place in the Eastern Conference. Their win on Sunday secured a second consecutive 50-win season, marking the first time the Knicks have achieved this feat since a four-year stretch from 1991-92 to 1994-95.

In the final week of the regular season, the Knicks will take on the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the two teams currently ahead of them in the East standings, along with the Detroit Pistons, a possible first-round playoff matchup. The stretch without Brunson might have readied the Knicks for what lies ahead.