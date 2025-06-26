The Boston Celtics have a long road back to the NBA Finals if they want to make the most of their current championship window and they'll need every bit of a healthy Jayson Tatum in the process. Recovering from a ruptured achilles tendon, the hope is that Tatum will return prior to the end of the 2025-26 season in an effort to lift his team during the playoffs. In the meantime, we'll see an all new pair of his signature Jordan Tatum 3 sneakers drop in a clean white colorway.

The Jordan Tatum 3 officially released to the public in October 2024 as the third signature installment for Jayson Tatum under sponsor Jordan Brand. The shoes have since arrived in a plethora of colorways tied to Tatum's life and basketball journey, so we can certainly expect new colorways as this current chapter in his story unfolds.

Dubbed “Triple White” for the colorway and “3 Star” for the motif on the back heel, this latest Jordan Tatum 3 arrives in part of the Team Bank collection for his sneaker, showcasing simple colorways that hoopers at home can match with their team's uniforms.

Jordan Tatum 3 “3 Stars”

Jordan Tatum 3 “3 Stars” ⭐

⌛ Coming soon to Nike

💰 $130 pic.twitter.com/lKIs6sXWMX — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jordan Tatum 3 ‘triple-white’ as part of the

‘Team Bank’ releases. 🔥🔥🔥 (Tatumkicks IG) pic.twitter.com/h80qP8qwML — CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 19 (@BiggLynch) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet



The newest Tatum 3 arrives in a simple color ensemble of White/White-Black for a no-frills basketball sneaker that's sure to gain popularity at every level. The Jordan Tatum 3 is designed with a 90's feel thanks to its multi-layered construction throughout the uppers. The wavy panels give the shoe added depth for possible colorways, but here they just add additional ripples to the all-white palette.

Finer details include a black Jordan Jumpman along the toe, Tatum's number zero on the back heel, three black stars on the heel pull tab, and lastly Tatum's “JT” logo along the tongue. Aside from that, these are fairly straightforward and a great all-white option for hoopers looking to add some simplicity to their on-court style.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “3 Stars” is expected to release during July 2025. While a specific date has yet to be revealed, we should be learning more in the coming days surrounding this release. The shoes will retail for a standard $130 and will drop via Nike SNKRS app and later on Nike's website.

