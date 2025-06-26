BOSTON — There are uncertainties aplenty surrounding the Boston Celtics' future. That hasn't been the norm during Brad Stevens' tenure as Celtics GM, but it's been the reality since star Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles in May. The harsh financial restrictions of the new CBA, while not as sudden as Tatum's devastating injury, are another troubling development for Stevens. Yet, it doesn't change his desire to keep free agent centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet in Boston.

During a Wednesday night press conference following the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, Stevens stressed that he'd like to retain Horford and Kornet amid a busy offseason.

“I think the biggest thing is, as you look at the rest of the team and what we're trying to do, there's no question our priorities would be to bring Al and Luke back,” he revealed.

The Celtics are currently under the second apron after trading 2024 NBA champions Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. But to re-sign Horford and Kornet, they may need to make another move to free up some money or hope their veteran big men agree to cheap contracts. It's worth noting that Kornet signed a one-year league minimum contract last season even though he could've commanded more money elsewhere.

“Those guys are huge parts of this organization,” Stevens said. “They're going to have, I'm sure, plenty of options all over the place, and that's well deserved…I don't want to put pressure on them. It's their call ultimately, but yeah, we would love to have those guys back.”

What is the Celtics' situation at center?

Horford has been an integral member of the C's for nearly half of his lengthy career. On the court, he's developed into a legitimate 3-point threat and stepped up in the starting lineup when called upon. Off the court, the 39-year-old has served as a mentor to multiple generations of Celtics and been a steady presence in the locker room.

As for Kornet, he really showed his worth in 2025, averaging six points and a career-high 5.3 rebounds in just 18.6 minutes per game during the regular season. His crowning achievement came in the playoffs though, as the 7-footer notched a career-high seven blocks in a Game 5 win over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Although the Knicks went on to win the series, Kornet helped the shorthanded Celtics force a Game 6 and outplayed an ailing Porzingis throughout the postseason. If he's willing to accept another minuscule contract, returning Kornet is a no-brainer for Boston.

Without Horford and Kornet, Boston's depth chart isn't promising. There's center Neemias Queta, yet he's never logged more than 14 minutes per game in a single season. Stevens might try to address this hole in the roster on Thursday by drafting a big man early in the second round at no. 32.

That still wouldn't give the Celtics a reliable solution at the five spot, making re-signing Horford and Kornet absolutely critical. Of course, Stevens can always swing a deal for a center on the market, but that's easier said than done with the CBA looming large.

“I think the second apron basketball penalties are real, and I'm not sure I understood how real until they were staring me in the face in the last month,” he admitted. “That can’t be overstated.”

It's now up to Stevens and the rest of the front office to work some magic this summer, and finding a way to afford both Horford and Kornet would be a commendable first trick.