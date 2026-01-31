BOSTON — Boston Celtics wing Baylor Scheierman doesn't have the typical origins of the modern NBA player. He hails from a small city in Nebraska, a state that's only produced 21 other NBAers. The second-year Celtic attended South Dakota State for the majority of his career, a college that's only had three other guys go on to play in the league.

Because of his uncommon beginnings and funky appearance, which Scheierman says isn't helped by his unique haircut, the 25-year-old is often underestimated. And whenever he rises up for a shot in front of an opposing bench, those seated players usually heckle him.

So, when a few people on the Sacramento Kings bench tried to throw Scheierman off his game on Friday night while he attempted a wide-open triple, he was unfazed. The 2024 first-round pick proceeded to drain the 3-pointer and then looked back at the opposing bench with confidence.

“I’m a 6'7” white guy with shaggy hair and some tattoos,” Scheierman said in the locker room after the 112-93 home win. “So they like to attack me when I'm out there. I'll give it right back to them.”

Baylor Scheierman on what the opposing bench says to him: “I’m a 6-foot-7 white guy with shaggy hair and some tattoos. So they like to attack me when I'm out there. I'll give it right back to them.” “It’s the best feeling,” he says of hitting a 3 in front of the opposing bench. pic.twitter.com/aPdF5Y7ePC — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) January 31, 2026

This isn't a new experience for Scheierman, who's relished his opponents' jeers since his rookie year (and likely long before that in his basketball career).

“It's the best feeling, no question,” he replied when asked if it's more satisfying to hit a 3-pointer in front of the other team's bench.

Barely got the end of it but Baylor Scheierman just blew a kiss to the Sixers bench after that 3 pic.twitter.com/ZU0V8GCLnw — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 7, 2025

How Baylor Scheierman has grown for the Celtics

During the 19-point victory over the lowly Kings, Scheierman posted 16 points — one shy of a season-high — and five rebounds in almost 31 minutes of play. And while his 3-point shooting gets the most attention, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla remembers the one steal Scheierman had and how its indicative of his defensive growth.

“He’s developed into a utility guy for us defensively, where he can defend different matchups,” Mazzulla praised in his postgame presser. “He draws some legal screens for us, but he can make defensive plays. He knows how to play versus cross-matches at the other end, and he’s been making some shots and offensive rebounds. So, I’m pleased with where he’s grown defensively for us.”

Since Celtics star Jaylen Brown rested against the Kings, Scheierman got the starting nod. The Celtics are now 3-1 when the NBA sophomore is in the starting lineup, and it's clear that Mazzulla and the rest of the C's know they can rely on him more than ever.

“I think I’ve tried to make the most of every opportunity that I’ve gotten, and with that comes more trust,” Scheierman stated. “I’m just out there trying to impact the game in whatever way necessary.”

Almost 50 games into the 2025-26 regular season, Scheierman is shooting a career-high 45.9% from the floor and an impressive 41.5% from deep. He's also seen an uptick in minutes, which could continue on Sunday afternoon when the 30-18 Celtics host the struggling Milwaukee Bucks.

If Brown sits again, perhaps Scheierman will make the seventh start of his young NBA career. But no matter when he gets in, expect him to play with a chip on his shoulder and the swagger of someone who knows what they're capable of, even if opposing players and fans aren't familiar: