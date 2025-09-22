Boston Celtics' franchise star and NBA Champion Jayson Tatum will achieve another milestone in his illustrious career off the court as he adds a chapter to his legacy with Jordan Brand and the Jumpman. While Tatum continues to rehabilitate from an achilles injury, likely missing the upcoming season, his signature sneakers will continue to remain relevant as Jordan Brand recently unveiled their newest installment, the Jordan Tatum 4.

Jayson Tatum first signed to Jordan Brand in 2019, transitioning his role as a Nike athlete and taking the next step towards superstardom with his own signature line under Michael Jordan's elite group of Jumpman athletes. The years have flow by, but Tatum has already released three successful sneakers with the brand, boasting one of their most active signature lines.

As the new season approaches, Jordan Brand and Tatum will keep pace in releasing their newest iteration, the Jordan Tatum 4. Featuring a similar design with updates to the specifications, the sneaker giants and generational talent should have another hit on their hands.

The new Jordan Tatum 4

Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Tatum 4 will be available in full family sizing on October 10 🗓️ https://t.co/7RMe0x937H pic.twitter.com/M8EgtJUUaL — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 22, 2025

OFFICIAL PHOTOS: Jordan Tatum 4 “St. Louis” RELEASE DETAILS: https://t.co/mQI6BfEyRt pic.twitter.com/6sZzdJMKRW — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) September 22, 2025

What made the Jordan Tatum 3 so popular was its retro design and dynamic use of textures, reminiscent of the basketball sneakers of the 1990's and Michael Jordan era. The Jordan Tatum 4 will feature a very similar vibe, with more toned-down elements from its predecessor. We see an updated midsole complete with a vented oval panel, offering new support and breathability to the model.

The shoe will be based in Jordan Brand's newest Cushlon 3.0 cushioned midsole, tech that they've been implementing in their newest line of basketball sneakers in 2025. This particular colorway will arrive in Siren Red/Metallic Silver-Football Gray, a clear nod to Tatum's hometown of St. Louis and his support for the Cardinals. We see the upper donning a thick premium suede material, giving this model a more luxurious feel than the previous sneaker.

Furthermore, the Jordan Tatum 4 arrives as Jordan Brand's lightest basketball sneaker, complete with the updated Strobel plate and forefoot Air Zoom unit.

The Jordan Tatum 4 is the lightest basketball sneaker in the Jordan Brand line: Tech highlights:

– Cushlon 3.0 midsole + S-seam Strobel → smooth, responsive ride.

– Forefoot Air Zoom unit → added propulsion.

– New TPU stability shank → enhanced lockdown and agility.

-… https://t.co/7RMe0x937H pic.twitter.com/TB8OFjqqAx — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 22, 2025

Finer details will include metallic “JT' stitching on the leather tongue, metallic silver Jordan Jumpman logos on the lateral uppers, as well as an oversized No. 0 on the back heel. The “0” is embossed in rubber and features a dynamic pattern, nicely placed over the Jumpman logo wrapping around the back heel. It's been a theme for the Jordan Tatum line to feature colorways significant to Jayson Tatum's life, so expect a huge rollout for these a Jordan Brand and Nike will continue to get creative.

The Jordan Tatum 4 “St. Louis” is set to release October 10, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $130. The shoes will release via Nike SNKRS app and will be available through select Nike retailers. The shoes will also be available in full family sizing with adjusted pricing, so be sure to pick up a pair for the whole squad.

What are your thought on the Jordan Tatum 4? Is this Jayson Tatum's best sneaker yet?