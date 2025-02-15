It turns out that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is a fan of one particular WNBA player. “A'ja Wilson,” Tatum said via Noa Dalzell of SBNation.

The Las Vegas Aces superstar has been the talk of the league since she came into the league. She's had a barrage of accolades and records already. This past season, Wilson broke the WNBA's single-season scoring record. As a result, she won the 2024 MVP award by a long shot.

Although her team didn't make it to the WNBA Finals, she had a historic season. Also, it's not the first time that the two have been around one another. For example, the Celtics and Aces stars have appeared together in a Ruffles commercial, featuring Charles Barkley.

Still, the respect between the two is mutual. Tatum is an NBA champion and coming off an All-NBA first-team appearance. His skills and clutch ability helped ease the Celtics to an NBA title. Fast forward to this season and he's been taking off. Tatum has career-highs in defensive rebounds and assists while averaging 27 points per game.

Even with a stacked Boston roster, Tatum is finding a way to be the consistent No. 1 option on his team.

The Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson respect is real

Once again, the two stars share that love. For example, Wilson and Tatum were part of the NBA 2K25 cover. Wilson and Tatum have been friends since high school, and sharing that moment was truly special. Another instance was Wilson having a special handshake with Tatum's son, Deuce.

However, the basketball respect is always there. One is an MVP, and one is trying to be an MVP. Both are respective champions. Now, it's about growing their legacies together in the NBA and WNBA. Not to mention, both players are entering their primes, so what we've seen could be a sign of more positive things to come.