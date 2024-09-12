Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson made history once again in the Aces 86-75 victory over the Indiana Fever. She scored 27 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Wilson now holds the single-season scoring record, after passing Jewel Loyd's mark of 939 in 2023. Following the game, Wilson expressed sincere gratitude to her teammates for allowing her to make history.

“It's a blessing… It's something that I don't take for granted… I have to credit my teammates because, without them, I wouldn't get the basketball,” Wilson said.

Wilson makes a very fair point. The advanced numbers show that the MVP front-runner relies on her teammates often. About 70.4% of her field goals made on the season have been assisted. Not to mention, the plays that Aces head coach Becky Hammon draws up are exceptional. During this historic season, Wilson is second, behind Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper for the highest usage rate in the league (31.1).

Wilson also received the same love from her teammates, specifically Alysha Clark. Following the Aces win, she raved about Wilson's unselfishness and ability to make everyone feel seen and heard. She also mentioned how her behavior doesn't change, despite the fact she is a superstar.

What other history can Aces' A'ja Wilson achieve?

Wilson can end the 2024 WNBA season by accomplishing a feat that no other player ever has. The Aces forward is only 44 points away from scoring 1,000 points, a feat no one has accomplished since the league's inception. With only four games left in the regular season, Wilson can easily secure the 1,000 point mark at the current pace she's going. If she hits the mark, she will have an unforgettable season.

She hoists the most consecutive 20-point games with 15, highest points-per-game average in WNBA history. Also, Wilson has the most 25 point, 10 rebound games in a single season. The records and accolades keep stacking up for the Aces two-time MVP. As Las Vegas secured the No. 4 seed, it will be interesting to see what the Aces will do. They could bench Wilson to give her some rest for the playoffs. They could let her secure the scoring record, and then bench her. The Aces could bench her entirely.

The production is undeniable and is on one of the hottest streaks in WNBA history. Even after the Olympic break, she has shown zero signs of slowing down. The Aces take on the Fever once again in a back-to-back series in Indiana, where Wilson can try and cement her name into the 1,000 point club.