The Boston Celtics received an injury scare recently when superstar Jayson Tatum went down with an ankle sprain in a road win against the Sacramento Kings. Thankfully, the injury doesn't appear to be too severe, and there's even a chance that Tatum could play in Wednesday's road game vs the Phoenix Suns.

In recent months, some users in NBA social media circles have begun referring to Jayson Tatum as “The Anomaly,” referencing his unusual attributes, such as his mobility and ball-handling skills at 6'10”. Recently, Tatum took to the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce and shared his brutally honest thoughts on the nickname.

“Twitter is not a real place; I'll say that,” said Tatum with a laugh, per CelticsUnite on X.

“The Anomaly” has sometimes been used as a means of trolling for opposing fanbases, including by the Atlanta Hawks' social media account, which wrote “2 Wins in 2 trips here this season…that's no anomaly” after a road win in Boston earlier this year.

Jayson Tatum's unique skillset

Regardless of whether the “Anomaly” name sticks, Jayson Tatum's game certainly lives up to the title. Tatum is arguably the most complete player in the NBA at the current moment with no true weaknesses on either end of the floor and an ability to carry his team for large stretches when needed.

Of course, it certainly helps matters that Tatum has far and away the most talented supporting cast in the NBA, led by reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and a host of other elite role players.

However, Tatum is still the head of the snake, and it's a relief for Celtics fans that his recent ankle injury wasn't as bad as initially feared.

In any case, the Celtics and Suns are slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday from Phoenix. The game will be carried nationally by ESPN.