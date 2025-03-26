Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has a short but scary history of ankle tweaks that dates back to an untimely injury in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

And his latest left ankle twist on Monday night during a 113-95 win over the Sacramento Kings sent Celtics fans into a panic, yet the six-time All-Star told an unlikely audience that he's doing just fine.

Tatum recently appeared on “New Heights,” a successful podcast hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, but the Kelce brothers gave viewers a sneak peek and immediately discussed Tatum's recent injury.

After introducing the reigning champion, Travis inquired about Tatum's ankle and his current status. The eighth-year Celtics forward, who dropped a game-high 25 points on the Kings despite his early exit, revealed that he could be back sooner rather than later.

“I’m feeling good, man,” he said. “It's a few benefits to being 27. You know, you recover a little bit faster. So, I’ll be alright.”

How did Jayson Tatum hurt his ankle against the Kings?

With 3:35 remaining in the third quarter, Tatum sank a 3-pointer but came down on the extended foot of Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. As soon as Tatum suffered that awkward landing, he hit the floor and grabbed his ankle, clearly in pain.

Sabonis received a Flagrant 1 foul for his closeout and Tatum sank one of his two free throws before heading to the locker room. He wouldn't return, however, Boston held on for its sixth straight win and got some more good news soon after.

In the locker room, the St. Louis native wasn't spotted with a boot, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. In addition, Tatum was listed as doubtful, not out, for the Celtics' Wednesday night showdown with the Phoenix Suns.

The fact that Tatum hasn't already been ruled out is a positive sign. Although he likely won't play, he'll have time to heal up since the Celtics have already clinched a spot in the postseason and are in second place in the Eastern Conference, with just a slight chance of moving into first (or dropping down to third).

How much Tatum plays in the Celtics' final 10 games of the regular season remains to be seen, but no matter what, he'll be eligible for All-NBA honors since he's already participated in 65 contests. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is averaging 27.1 points and a career-high six assists per outing this season, putting him on track to make his fourth All-NBA First Team.

His true goal, like the rest of the Celtics, is to contribute to winning basketball in the playoffs and earn back-to-back titles. No Celtic has accomplished that in over five decades, so Tatum will need his health to reach basketball nirvana.