With the Boston Celtics coming off a loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night, 105-95, the team looks to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. As the Celtics lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the opener and then to the Knicks, the team is looking for its first win of the season, though some injury updates could halt the team from achieving its full strength.

As said by Marc Stein on X, formerly Twitter, he reported that Jaylen Brown is questionable for the contest against the Pistons for “left hamstring strain reconditioning,” while Derrick White is probable, as he's dealing with a right wrist sprain.

“The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left hamstring strain reconditioning) is questionable for Sunday’s game against Detroit,” Stein wrote on X. “Derrick White (right wrist sprain) is probable.”

Brown is coming off a game where he scored 23 points on shooting nine of 18 from the field, making three of seven from beyond the arc, with a disappointing seven turnovers. White would record 15 points on five of 18 shooting from the field, three of 11 from deep, to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown points out rookie standout

While rumors continue to surround Celtics star Jayson Tatum and when he'll return from injury, the team is looking for any player to step up, rather than the featured players like Brown, White, and others. One player that stood out in the loss to the Knicks was rookie guard Hugo Gonzalez, who debuted midway through the first quarter and showed off his defensive intensity and athleticism.

He would record six points on three of six shooting from the field, four rebounds, an assist, and two steals, catching the attention of Brown, via MassLive.

“Hugo’s looking great, man,” Brown said. “Hugo’s playing with energy; he’s playing with fight. That’s the type of mentality that we need. He’s picking up guys. I like what I’ve seen out of him, how he’s guarding some of the team’s best players. We need more of that. It can’t be just from the rook.”

It remains to be seen if Brown misses the upcoming matchup as Boston takes on Detroit.