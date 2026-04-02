The Kansas City Chiefs recently awarded Travis Kelce with a three-year extension, keeping one of their best players on the team for just a little longer. But that did not stop them from drafting tight end Kenyon Sadiq, according to the latest Mel Kiper mock draft.

“Yes, Travis Kelce is back in Kansas City. But he's turning 27 next season, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs playmakers in this offense. Sadiq is as explosive and versatile as they come.

Sadiq had 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns for Oregon, being first among FBS tight ends in scoring. The Chiefs struggled to move the football last season, even when Kelce was healthy. With Patrick Mahomes still recovering from a torn ACL, the Chiefs will need more weapons for him or his potential backup quarterback to throw to.

The Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker III to solidify their running game and give them a true bellcow who could take the pressure off Mahomes. But Kiper's pick suggests that the team will continue to load up on offense, and that could mean a tight end who could work as insurance to Kelce.

The Chiefs have a lot of draft needs ahead of what could be a challenging season. If Mahomes is not ready by September, then the team will be forced to go with the backup, Justin Fields. If that happens, then he will need some players to throw to. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy will be back, but neither has taken that big step to solidify themselves as the top guy. If Kiper's prediction is correct, the Chiefs will have one of the best 1-2 tight-end combos in the NFL.