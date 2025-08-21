Fans cannot get over how tall Tom Brady's son, Jack, has grown!

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared some photos from his time eldest son, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The former New England Patriots quarterback also has two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“Everything still pretty much the same ‘round here,” Brady captioned the photo of him and Jack who towered over the former NFL star.

Fans quickly jumped into the comment section astonished of how tall the 17-year old is.

“Jack is way more beastly than you,” one fan commented.

“Wow, Jack is really starting to tower over Tom! Mom and dad created a strong and handsome young man. God Bless,” a fan wrote, referencing Moynahan.

One fan joked, “Is Jack standing on something? Besides business lol”

Brady stands at 6'4″ and from the photos, it's safe to guess that it's possible Jack has about two inches on the GOAT.

Tom Brady shares insight on parenting

The photo follows the NFL legend writing about fatherhood in his newsletter last month.

“I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family,” he wrote. “I chose to do it by playing football.”

“My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives,” he added.

Brady shared his perspective on there being different ways to parent which fans took as a dig to Bündchen.

“Remember, your children are watching everything. They see what you do in every aspect of your life and how you do it,” he wrote. “Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent.”

“And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs,” he continued. “Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact — from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide.”

A source told The National Enquirer about how Bündchen has reacted to Brady's take on parenting.

“People have warned him that Gisele won't stand for it, but Tom's been sitting back and holding his tongue for too long and he can't do it anymore,” an insider told the publication.

“Tom has a different take on parenting than Gisele and he's merely sticking up for himself,” the insider continued. “At least, that's the way he sees it. The more he reflects on it, the more cross he is about how she treated him during the marriage and how she complained about him pursuing his passion. He just had to say something.”