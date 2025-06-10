Much of the conversation surrounding the NBA offseason has centered on one question: Will the Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo? Several teams have crafted their summer plans in anticipation of the two-time MVP hitting the market. However, they may be forced to look elsewhere for their star acquisition.

Up to this point, Antetokounmpo has not asked for a trade, and the Bucks are not fielding offers for the superstar forward, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him,” Windhorst said on GetUp.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported last month that Antetokounmpo was “open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.”

However, Antetokounmpo seemingly confirmed his desire to remain in Milwaukee during a recent interview with Coast to Coast Brazil.

“The Finals are different, I hope to be back soon with the Bucks,” he replied when asked about the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

While the Bucks superstar appears inclined to remain with the only NBA team he's ever played for, it's difficult to envision his path to success in Milwaukee.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo content to remain with the Bucks?

With the Bucks bereft of assets amid three consecutive first-round exits, many within league circles have long felt an Antetokounmpo trade was on the horizon. Damian Lillard's torn achilles, ending any hopes of Milwaukee contending next season, further fueled speculation.

The Bucks don't control their first or second-round pick in the next six drafts and have only one tradable first-rounder (2031). Lillard will make $54 million next season while rehabbing and $58 million in 2026-27 when he will be approaching 36 years old and coming off a debilitating injury. The rest of Milwaukee's supporting cast — headlined by Brook Lopez, Kyle Kuzma, and Bobby Portis — is far from championship-caliber

Antetokounmpo has said that he would be “letting himself down” if he does not win a second championship. While doing so with the Bucks looks increasingly unlikely, he has yet to give a public indication that he will seek a change of scenery.

Until the Bucks definitively say they are not trading Antetokounmpo, his future will remain the top storyline of the NBA offseason.