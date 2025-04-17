Drew Timme is earning recognition following a breakout 2024-25 campaign. The former Gonzaga star was named All-NBA G League Second Team for his performance with the Long Island Nets.

Timme averaged 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 58/39/73 shooting splits over 29 appearances with Long Island. He joined the team from the Stockton Kings in a midseason trade for former top recruit Amari Bailey.

The 24-year-old was selected to the All-G League team alongside several players with NBA experience, such as T.J. Warren, Malachi Flynn, Chuma Okeke, Moses Brown, Josh Christopher and Bryce McGowens.

Drew Timme named to All-G League team after joining Long Island Nets

Timme's G League performance earned him a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the first NBA deal of his career. The former NCAA tournament star appeared in nine games with Brooklyn, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 25.7 percent from three.

He posted 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting and scored a game-winning basket during a Mar. 29 win over the Washington Wizards.

“He connected with his teammates right away,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said after Timme signed with Brooklyn. “He fits in, his personality and his game. I want him to keep shooting the three… I want him to stay aggressive… So very happy with him. But not just the production. Sometimes the ball’s going to go in, sometimes it’s not going to go in. But his intentions, how good of a teammate he is. He comes in and works every day. So I’m very happy with Drew.”

Timme's contract features a team option for next season. He'll likely enter training camp vying for a roster spot alongside centers Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe. Brooklyn will have an influx of young prospects next season with four first-round picks in June's draft.