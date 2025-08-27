NBA 2K26 released its Top 100 player rankings for the latest addition of the critically acclaimed video game, and only one Brooklyn Nets player made the cut. Michael Porter Jr. came in at No. 67 on the list, the same spot he occupied during last year's edition of the game.

Porter Jr. joined Brooklyn alongside an unprotected 2032 first-round pick in a trade for Cam Johnson earlier this summer. The Nets forward was ranked four spots behind Johnson in the game's rankings. Other players in his tier include Dyson Daniels, Coby White, Stephon Castle, R.J. Barrett, Josh Giddey and John Collins.

Michael Porter Jr. is lone Nets player to land on NBA 2K26 Top 100

Whether Porter Jr. can make a leap will be a main storyline for the Nets this season. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 49/40/78 shooting splits over his last three campaigns. He played primarily a spot-up role as a complementary piece to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray during that span.

Article Continues Below

Porter Jr. will enjoy an expanded role with the rebuilding Nets. Outside of Cam Thomas, who remains unsigned in restricted free agency, the team does not boast a high-level shot creator.

Head coach Jordi Fernadez told reporters at Summer League that Porter Jr. “will be asked to do things he's never done before” this season. One Nets front office executive told Spotrac's Keith Smith that he feels the Brooklyn trade acquisition could challenge for the scoring title.

Porter Jr. said he “feels like he has more in his tank still” and is “excited to expand and explore his game” with the Nets.

“It will probably be some more self-creation, iso situations, and Jordi has already talked to me about creative ways to get me in comfortable spots on the floor,” he said. “So it will be a dialogue, but I’m excited to see where it goes. And it’s definitely gonna be an adaptation. I probably won’t be the same player [in game one] as I will be game 20 as I adjust to that heavier load and that heavier role.”