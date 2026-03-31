On Monday, the Chicago Bulls opted to release guard Jaden Ivey in the wake of a controversy that began when Ivey posted a series of cryptic Instagram comments, then followed that up with a live stream in which he spewed homophobic rhetoric. Ivey was brought to the Bulls via a trade with the Detroit Pistons at the deadline, but his time in the Windy City has come to an end after just over a month.

Now, Ivey's teammates are reacting to the news, including fellow guard Josh Giddey.

‘‘He’s a very talented player,’’ said Giddey, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘Obviously, the whole thing is kind of unfortunate in a way. I hope he gets the help he needs, whatever he’s going through or not going through. I do really hope he gets help. It’s not going to be with the Bulls anymore, but wherever it is, I hope he gets it.’’

Ivey was a former lottery pick of the Pistons out of Purdue, but got off to a rough start to his career. Last year, he missed most of the season amid Detroit's shocking rise into a playoff contender, and this year, once he returned, he looked like a shell of his former self, which ultimately prompted the Pistons to trade him to join Chicago's plethora of guards.

At this point, it's unclear what the future holds for Ivey, but the guard didn't take too kindly to his release, once again going on a live stream after the news broke to put several NBA figures on blast, including the Bulls, along with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and others.

In any case, the Bulls will next take the floor on Wednesday evening vs the Indiana Pacers.