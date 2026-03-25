The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed Malachi Smith to a second 10-day contract, the team announced Wednesday. Smith appeared in six games during his first 10-day contract after spending most of the season with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

The former Gonzaga guard averaged 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 19.5 minutes per game during the stretch. He shot 15-of-30 from the field and 5-of-10 from three.

Smith scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from three with four assists and zero turnovers during Brooklyn's 126-122 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Malachi Smith returns to Nets on second 10-day contract following breakout performance

Article Continues Below

Smith spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies' G League affiliates over the last two seasons. He averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists on .510/.416/.772 shooting splits across 29 appearances with the Long Island Nets this year before his NBA call-up.

Smith's new 10-day contract will run through the Nets' next five games, at which point the rebuilding squad will have five games remaining on its schedule. The 26-year-old should have ample opportunity to prove his worth during his new deal.

Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, and Day'Ron Sharpe are out with injuries. Brooklyn has been offering expanded minutes to Smith and its two-way players in recent games as the team angles for a top draft pick.

The Nets will close out a four-game road trip with matchups against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.