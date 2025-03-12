The Brooklyn Nets were in position to take down the NBA's top team on Tuesday. Leading the Cleveland Cavaliers by 18 points in the third quarter, Brooklyn's visit to Rocket Arena had the makings of a marquee win.

However, the Nets collapsed down the stretch, losing the fourth quarter 31-18 en route to a 109-104 loss. Brooklyn shot 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) in the final frame while allowing Cleveland to shoot 11-of-22 (50 percent). It marked the sixth time (and third in the last four games) the Nets have blown a 17-point lead, the most in the NBA.

Jordi Fernandez and co. were not pleased with the officiating down the stretch of the loss.

“I think their physicality just went up in the second half defensively. We had 21 fouls for their 25 free-throws and they fouled us 10 times for our 14 [free-throws]. So usually it doesn't work this way where the team that is very physical doesn't get called for any fouls, but that's the disparity that we see right here,” Fernandez said. “And it is what it is. We cannot control those things. That's what I keep telling the guys is keep playing through it.

The only thing that I'm asking for is consistency. So if they can call this one but not the other ones, it doesn't seem right. Three fouls for Cleveland in the whole second half with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, it's not good enough in my eyes. So the only thing I'll do is watch film, follow the proper channels, and move on.”

A key sequence involving the officials cost the Nets in the game's final moments.

Cam Johnson, Nets rip officials following late-game collapse vs. Cavaliers

Down 101-99 with a minute remaining, Cam Johnson felt he got slapped on the wrist on a missed three-point attempt. Preoccupied with the officials, the Nets fell asleep and Darius Garland beat them down the floor off the inbounds for a game-sealing layup.

“He smacked my arm on the blow-by,” Johnson said of the no-call to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. “It's been like that a long time, all year. It's frustrating. I go by, I'm going up for my shot and he hit my arm. I don't know what else they look at, I don't know what the confusion or gray area is… [The ref] said he just wasn’t looking, he didn’t see anything. I don’t know. I don’t understand that.”

Johnson finished with 17 points and five assists on 6-of-10 shooting.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 27 points and three assists on 10-of-22 shooting during his fifth game back from a two-month absence. The fourth-year guard scored 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting through the first three quarters. However, he cooled off late, shooting 2-of-8 during the final period.

“The ball was moving [in the first half], and I think Cam Thomas was the reason. We played through him,” Fernandez said. “He passed the ball early, and then the ball had energy and it got back to him. He had 16 points in the first half. Then [the second half] was just part of him getting back in playing shape and playing over 30 minutes, which was good to see. And once he gets to play at that intensity and physicality [he had in the first half] for the whole game, it’s gonna be scary.”

The Nets were without D'Angelo Russell, who missed the second night of a back-to-back due to right ankle injury maintenance.

Cleveland was without Donovan Mitchell, De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome. Darius Garland rebounded from a poor shooting start to finish with a game-high 30 points. The star guard scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Former Net Jarrett Allen posted 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, while Evan Mobley added 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The duo combined to shoot 16-of-25 (64 percent) from the field.

The loss helped the Nets to keep pace in the draft lottery race after Monday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooklyn and the Toronto Raptors are now tied for fifth in the lottery standings, a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, who owe their pick top-six protected to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors and 76ers will face off on Wednesday in Toronto in a game with massive tank implications.

Meanwhile, the Nets will travel to face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday before returning home for a back-to-back with the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.