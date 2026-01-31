Egor Demin turned in the best performance of his young NBA career on Friday. The rookie posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 8-of-16 shooting while leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-99 win over the Utah Jazz. He drained six threes during the win, the first of which made history.

Friday marked Demin's 34th consecutive game with a made three-pointer, the longest streak by a rookie in NBA history.

While many labeled Demin as one of the biggest reaches in the draft at eight overall, he's been among the league's most productive rookies this season. His elite three-point shooting has been at the center of his success.

Egor Demin breaks rookie record during Nets' win over Jazz

The BYU product has averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from three on 6.2 attempts per game.

Demin ranks second in three-point percentage among 21 rookies with over 70 attempts, trailing only Kon Kneuppel (42.9). His second three-pointer on Friday was the 100th of his career in his 41st game, making him the second-fastest player to reach 100 career three-pointers in NBA history, behind only Kneuppel (29 games).

“Obviously, shooting,” Demin recently said of his main improvement area this season. “Coming from last season [shooting] 25 percent from three in college to whatever I'm at right now, I'm feeling very, very confident in that aspect of the game. That makes me happy. And obviously, a lot of work has been going into my defense. I think I'm making strides there… Obviously, it might take some time to be stable with that and more consistent, but I think I'm better than I was at the start of the season, which is most important.”

Demin's three-point shooting, decision-making (1.97 ast/to) and defense have allowed him to make a significant impact as a rookie. The BYU product is the first Net to be selected to the Rising Stars competition at All-Star weekend since 2019.