The Brooklyn Nets will be facing off against the Detroit Pistons, and they'll be without one of their key players. Michael Porter Jr. has been ruled out, but not because of a potential trade, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“The Nets are listing Michael Porter Jr. as OUT for personal reasons for today's game against Detroit. He has not been traded, as he is dealing with a personal family matter. Keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hopefully, all is well with Porter, and he's able to return to the Nets whenever he can. It's been a big year for him, as he's averaging career highs in almost all categories, and he probably would have been considered as an All-Star if the Nets were a little more competitive this season.

Porter has had free will to do what he does best, and it's score buckets. When he was with the Denver Nuggets, he had to defer to other star players like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and he was seen more as a spot-up shooter in their system. With the Nets and their lack of talent, Porter can score at a high level while also trying to get his other teammates involved.

That has led Porter to being in trade rumors, and teams are looking to acquire a player like him to add to their team. Though it makes sense because the Nets aren't playing well, they may want to keep him. Porter could be one of the building blocks of the team as they try to get better for the future.

At the same time, trading Porter could get them more valuable assets, so it depends on how much they consider him the future of the team, or someone who can help gain more pieces.