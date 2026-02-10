Nolan Traore's breakout stretch with the Brooklyn Nets is beginning to look like no fluke. The rookie point guard, who has started the last six games, powered the Nets to a 123-115 win over the Bulls on Monday.

Traore posted 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting with 13 assists and just three turnovers during the victory. The 19-year-old's pick-and-roll playmaking fueled a Nets offense that was missing Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin.

Traore picked apart Chicago's defense, consistently penetrating the paint and finding spot-up shooters, cutters and rolling big men. Brooklyn scored 1.68 points per possession on direct on-ball screens set for Traore, the most efficient performance by a player who has received at least 25 on-ball screens in a game this season, per Synergy Sports and the All City NBA Podcast.

Nets rookie Nolan Traore making most of starting point guard opportunity

While the rookie was labeled the fastest player in this year's draft class, harnessing his speed was a challenge early on. Traore consistently penetrated the paint earlier this season, but struggled to capitalize on advantages.

Traore admitted on Monday that the game is slowing down for him with added reps. Fernandez pointed to the French floor general's improved pace and patience as a ball-handler as a driving force in his recent success.

“Before, everything was rushed and [he was] trying to go too fast,” the coach said. “Now, he can go from fast to slow, and from slow to fast. You see how well he's playing and how confident he is playing… I trust him. On defense, he fights. That's good to see. We’re going to keep seeing his growth.”

Traore's 8.1 assists per 100 possessions rank third among all rookies who have played over 500 minutes this season, trailing only Ryan Nembhard (12.4) and Walter Clayton Jr. (8.3), both of whom are three years older.

NBA rookie leaders assists per 100 possessions (minimum 500 minutes): 1. R. Nembhard: 12.4

2. W. Clayton Jr: 8.3

3. N. Traore: 8.1

4. D. Harper: 7.8

5. D. Queen: 7.6

6. E. Demin: 6.4

7. C. Flagg: 5.7

8. C. Love: 5.7

9. V. Edgecombe: 5.7

10. Jeremiah Fears: 5.4 Nembhard and… — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 10, 2026

Nets starting center Nic Claxton, who posted a career-high 28 points vs. the Bulls, has been one of the main beneficiaries of Traore's improved play.

“He’s figuring out how to use his speed and knowing when to go and when to slow down. He’s extremely fast and can touch the paint almost every play,” Claxton said. “He reminds me a little of Dennis Schröder. He was able to always get in the paint at will. Dennis has been in the league for 10-plus years, and Nolan is just in his first year. He's learning on the fly, being thrown in the fire, but he’s doing a great job. And tonight his work that he's been putting in with the coaches really showed.”

Traore has emerged as Brooklyn's primary ball-handler during the team's recent stretch. He's forced himself into Brooklyn's starting lineup with his high-level play, bumping fellow rookie Egor Demin to shooting guard.

“The next step [for Nolan] is growing his voice, deciding when he’s going to call something early or late in the clock and organizing his teammates,” Fernandez said. “That’s very important. He doesn’t need to be looking at me the whole time. I want him to own it and run the team. He’s done a very good job, and I believe he's gonna keep getting better.”

Trust from his head coach will go a long way for the rookie as he attempts to solidify himself as the Nets' point guard of the future.

“He trusts me a lot with the ball, and that’s really important for me,” Traore said. “Sometimes, I can call the plays; sometimes he does, and we build that relationship. And in time, it will be even better.”