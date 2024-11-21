The Brooklyn Nets had an eye on the 2025 draft class when they traded Mikal Bridges and pivoted to a rebuild this summer. Two of the nation's top prospects are in their backyard.

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, the projected No. 2 and 3 players in the 2025 class, took the floor for Rutgers on Wednesday during a 74-63 win over Merrimack. Scouts from the Nets and several other NBA teams were in attendance.

Bailey, a 6-foot-10 forward out of Powder Springs, Georgia, led the Scarlet Knights with 23 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting. Harper, a 6-foot-6 guard out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 5-of-12 shooting.

“The best basketball is ahead of them,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said postgame. “They’re exciting, they work at it, they’re great teammates… Both have some unique skill sets; they really do. They are blessed with great size and they have a great approach. Ace is a worker and Dylan is a worker. When you work, and you’re that young, and you have talent, you can do a lot of great things. I’m looking forward to watching tape with them. They soak in what they need to soak in. I just think their upside is off the charts.”

Ace Bailey dazzles in front of Nets scouts during Rutgers win

Bailey stole the show during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena, scoring 16 points while knocking down several tough shots. The 18-year-old scored from all three levels, spotting up from three, turning around in the mid-range and driving into the paint.

“Ace can score in a lot of different ways,” Pikiell said. “He's 6’10”, and he’s a hard guy to guard. We want the ball in his hands. He’s a really good passer too. I love the way he rebounded today. I thought his defense was much improved. I feel good when he has the basketball in his hands.”

Bailey's blend of raw athleticism and tough shotmaking have elevated him to the top of draft boards. He's drawn comparisons to the NBA's top wings, some of which he said he models his game after.

“I got a few [favorite NBA players to watch]. Kevin Durant, Paul George and Jayson Tatum. And I'll say Tracy McGrady, too,” Bailey said. “They can create shots. They put their teammates in situations that they know they can succeed in. And they can step up and be leaders.”

Ace Bailey during last night's Rutgers win: 23 points

10 rebounds

9/15 FG

2/4 from three His second-half shotmaking might remind Nets fans of someone. pic.twitter.com/Zu1Ui0PCHI — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 21, 2024 Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Harper's size and strength as a three-level scorer and facilitator have drawn comparisons to the NBA's top combo guards. The five-star recruit has averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 53.8 percent shooting through four college appearances.

Bailey had his own comparison for his co-star.

“He's like Cade Cunningham,” he said. “They’re both tall guards, physical guards who can rebound. Dylan rebounds when we need them. They finish above bigger, stronger defensive players. They can put everybody in good positions, and they can score with no problem.”

Bailey blocking out NBA noise as draft buzz grows

With the college basketball season underway, Bailey and Harper have stepped further into the national spotlight. Both players signed NIL deals with Nike last week, with former Nets star Kevin Durant announcing them in a promotional video.

While the buzz about his NBA potential grows, Bailey has no problem blocking out the noise.

“My circle, they deal with all that. All I gotta do is put the ball in the hoop,” he said. “They just keep my head on straight. We block out the media, we block out all of it. It’s just one day at a time. Focus on the team. We have goals to meet.”

“A wise man told me: It don’t matter, get better,” he continued. “So they can say all this, but tomorrow ain’t promised… You don’t know where you’re gonna be in the next year. So all I know is to just work.”

Nets could make moves ahead of trade deadline to maximize draft odds

Marks has work to do if he hopes to secure a pick high enough to select either Rutgers star. The Nets have exceeded expectations early this season, posting a 6-9 record. If the season ended today, they would have the 11th-best odds in the draft lottery.

Several veterans, including Cam Johnson, Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, have played key roles during Brooklyn's surprise start. With all three players no longer fitting the team's timeline, Marks is expected to field trade offers ahead of this year's deadline.

The Nets have not selected in the lottery since 2010, when they picked Derrick Favors third overall. Following a busy offseason, they have an opportunity to draft a homegrown star for the first time in over two decades.

Marks and his staff will continue to get an up-close look at Bailey and Harper as the season progresses. The same goes for Duke phenom and projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. And with every highlight-filled performance, they will feel more pressure to maximize their chances of landing a franchise-altering talent.