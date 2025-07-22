The New York Jets have a polarizing player with a big contract. Also, they have another player who just signed an even bigger contract. And to keep those guys happy, they’ve put together a snazzy new locker room with a video fly-through and pictures, according to a post on X.

POV: you're flying through our new locker room inside look at the new digs

Another post highlighted some of the upgrades.

-230 square foot 3D Jets logo

-sauna with a sound system

-barbershop with refurbished chairs from the 1950s

only a few of the details in the new locker room

Jets building new culture under HC Aaron Glenn

Glenn is still in a prove-it stage, taking over as the team’s first-year head coach. He received a ranking of No. 28 recently by ClutchPoints.

He could shine in his first season. Glenn emphasizes the toughness of the game, according to nytimes.com.

“It’s a tackling sport, so in this game you got to block,” Glenn said. “And you got to tackle. And the only way you get good at that craft is to do it. I’m a firm believer in it. The players understand. They know that. And they want to get better.

“And if we want to be one of the better tackling teams and one of the better blocking teams in this League, at some point, you have to do it. Now, I’m not saying you got to sit here and do it every day. And you also got to have a quick whistle. But there are times when you just have to practice, and you have to do it.”

Glenn will bring an aggressive approach on defense with coordinator Steve Wilks leading the way.

“He (Glenn) always talks about being physical, being violent on the D-Line,” said defensive tackle Jay Tufele. “He always says it starts up front. I haven’t played in this kind of defense since high school. It’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of. To get off and attack and be physical. That’s our defense.”

But the offense won’t be ignored.

“He’s setting the tone for the standard of what this building is and what the expectation is, and he’s truthful about it,” offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. “He’s not going to sugarcoat it, he’s just going to tell you how it is with the truth. It’s going to be, ‘This is this the expectation, this is the standard, here it is.’ ”