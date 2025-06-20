The NBA Draft is just days away, and the rumor mill is hot with speculation. The latest rumblings name-drop the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, as there is a growing belief these teams are expected to trade up.

Brooklyn, which owns picks 19, 26, and 27, is seemingly the most talked-about team regarding potentially trading up in the NBA Draft, according to insider Brett Siegel. The Thunder, along with the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, and New Orleans Pelicans, are also involved in the speculation.

“Along with the Nets, who own the 19th, 26th, and 27th picks, there are some teams outside the lottery that are expected to attempt to move up in the draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder (15, 24), Jazz (21), Atlanta Hawks (22), and Pelicans (23) are the four most-discussed teams next to Brooklyn as the most likely to try and trade up from their spots in the 20s, depending on which prospects fall in and out of the lottery.”

But which picks would be available to these teams? Rumors point toward the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets as trade-back candidates in the NBA Draft. Both teams are reportedly involved in the Kevin Durant saga. So, it's possible that if one or neither team gets the 36-year-old forward, their picks could become available to one of the Nets, Thunder, or other teams looking to trade up.

“The back end of the Top 10 sees the Raptors with the ninth pick and the Rockets with the 10th pick. These are two teams involved in the Durant trade sweepstakes, and both organizations have been involved in trade talks outside of the star forward, sources said.”

The NBA Draft begins on Wednesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. EST. Rumors will continue swirling until then, but it appears expectations are for several teams to make some trades. This is viewed as one of the deeper classes in recent years, so the rumored trades may come to fruition on draft night.