For the first time since 2007, Russell Westbrook is not on an NBA roster heading into the preseason. The 2016-17 NBA MVP declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets earlier this offseason, entering unrestricted free agency. Now, with less than three weeks before the 2025-26 season tips off, Westbrook is still unsigned.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins is shocked, saying Westbrook should ‘absolutely' be on a roster, with one particular team in mind. “I think he should be on the Milwaukee Bucks right now,” Perkins said on the podcast Road Trippin'. “I really do.”

The Bucks are an intriguing idea, but their offseason moves make it far less realistic. Besides bringing back guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., they also signed former Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris. With fourth-year pro Ryan Rollins also expected to be in the mix, Milwaukee's backcourt depth is plentiful.

The other team rumored to be interested in the nine-time All-Star is the Sacramento Kings. With Jonathan Kuminga off the market, Westbrook stands out as a veteran who could help Sacramento's playoff push.

Perkins' co-host Richard Jefferson thinks Westbrook is choosing to wait, comparing the situation to another NBA Hall of Famer. “You look at Carmelo (Anthony), when Carmelo was out for a short time and then he came back, and there was a different energy,” Jefferson said. “He found himself out of the league, and then he came back up in Portland.”

Jefferson also believes Westbrook should be on a roster, but thinks the uncertainty around his role could be why he's holding out. “We always see adjustments for great players as they transition, and it's counterintuitive because their confidence is what allowed them to be a great player,” Jefferson said. “But now they've got to navigate that in a different role.”

Westbrook did that last season with the Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Due to injuries, he started nearly half of the 75 regular-season games he appeared in. While his turnovers and inconsistent shooting efficiency are glaring at times, there's no doubt Westbrook makes winning plays.

His options appear limited as the season nears, but as Jefferson noted, he may simply be waiting for the right fit – even if that means signing midseason.