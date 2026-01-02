Rob Gronkowski is falling into 2026.

The retired New England Patriots tight end co-hosted New Year's Rockin' Eve in Las Vegas when he fell while busting out some dance moves on stage. The moment was triggered by the rain in Vegas on New Year's Eve and Tate McCrae's infectious “Sports car” track that took over 2024. As Gronk was busting his best moves, he slipped twice and ultimately fell towards the end.

The four-time Super Bowl champion was joined by The Party Animals on stage as well as his co-host for the night, Julliane Hough.

“Ain’t no party like a @gronk party,” the official Party Animals account commented on the viral moment.

“bringing all the GOOD vibes into 2026! ” the official Planet Fitness account wrote.

A fan loved Gronk's co-hosting and wrote, “He such a positive vibe! Anything he does is just so hilarious! Gronk is just a genuine human who I just can’t ever get enough of! We all could use a little Gronk in our lives!”

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DS89Svckbzk/

Luckily for Gronk, he quickly got up and did not appear to be hurt during his fall.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is a staple in the celebration to bring in the New Year. This was the first year in which there were multiple shows broadcasted from different parts of the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The main broadcast was in New York City with Ryan Seacrest with his co-host Rita Ora. Seacrest has hosted the show 21 times thus far. In Chicago, to celebrate the Central Time Zone, three-time Grammy-winning Chance the Rapper hosted. In Puerto Rico, actress Roselyn Sánchez hosted the countdown for Atlantic Standard Time.

Throughout the night there were star-studded performances throughout the broadcasts such as Chappell Roan, Zara Larsson, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Leon Thomas, Madison Beer, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, AJR, Pitbull, Post Malone, and with Diana Ross closing out the New York City countdown.

In case you missed the event, you can stream it now on Hulu.