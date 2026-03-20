Even though the Chicago Bulls are struggling to rebuild, Josh Giddey has remained fairly consistent. That is especially the case when it comes to cementing his place in history in unique ways. Recently, Giddey surpassed the Michael Jordan with his 29th triple double, the most in franchise history.

On Thursday, Giddey made more history during the Bulls' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Bulls trailed 61-45 at the end of the first half, Giddey let his passing abilities do the history-making, per the NBA.

His 12 assists were the most in a half by a Chicago player since 1997-98. That is during the PxP era (Play-by-Play).

Josh Giddey has 12 assists… At the break 😲 Most in a half by a @chicagobulls player in the PxP era (1997-98)! pic.twitter.com/wFV8Mp0VmC — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2026

Turns out this isn't the first time for Giddey to achieve a historic feat in a half. Last February, he became the first player to record an impressive stat line in the first half of a game since the numbers were tracked in the 1996-97 season. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Giddey recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

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At the time, Chicago led Philadelphia at the half.

This year, Giddey has played in 47 games with the Bulls. Altogether, he is averaging 17.7 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Chicago is 28-41 and has lost six of its last 10 games.

Giddey has been with the Chicago Bulls since the 2024-25 season, when he was traded to the Bulls by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last Summer, he signed a four-year, $100 million contract.

After Thursday, Chicago will have one more home game to conclude March against the Houston Rockets on Monday.